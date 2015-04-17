SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0630 GMT

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark share index down 0.33 percent, while the broader NSE index down 0.59 percent with Tata Consultancy Services heading towards its biggest fall in three months after the company’s March quarter earnings miss analysts expectations.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee at 62.34/35 per dollar versus previous close of 62.30/31, tracking losses in the domestic share market but dollar selling by exporters prevented further falls.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.81 percent with traders awaiting results of the debt sale for further cues.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.09 percent while the one-year swap rate steady at its previous close of 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s three-day cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus its previous close of 7.25/7.30 percent for one-day funds. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)