FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0427 GMT
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0427 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark BSE share index down 0.48 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.53 percent. Indian shares edge lower, falling for the fourth straight session, dragged down by technology stocks on earnings concerns, while subdued trends across the region also hurt sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.5400/5450 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.36/37 after data on Friday showed India’s trade deficit was the highest in four months as exports continued to fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.79 percent as market awaits fresh triggers even as traders say any further spike in global oil prices may push up yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.09 percent, while the one-year swap rate is unchanged at 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus its previous close of 6.55/6.60 percent for three-day funds. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.