SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0913 GMT
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0913 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark BSE share index down 1.8 percent, heading towards its single biggest daily fall in nearly a month and the broader NSE index falls 1.73 percent. Concerns over retrospective taxation emerge for foreign institutional investors.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee at an over one-month low at 62.8600/8700 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.36/37 triggered by dollar outflows, tracking the greenback’s strength globally as well as weaker equities.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.79 percent as market awaits fresh triggers even as traders say any further spike in global oil prices may push up yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.08 percent and 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its previous close of 6.55/6.60 percent for three-day funds. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
