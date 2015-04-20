SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0913 GMT

STOCKS

India’s benchmark BSE share index down 1.8 percent, heading towards its single biggest daily fall in nearly a month and the broader NSE index falls 1.73 percent. Concerns over retrospective taxation emerge for foreign institutional investors.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at an over one-month low at 62.8600/8700 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.36/37 triggered by dollar outflows, tracking the greenback’s strength globally as well as weaker equities.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.79 percent as market awaits fresh triggers even as traders say any further spike in global oil prices may push up yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.08 percent and 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its previous close of 6.55/6.60 percent for three-day funds. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)