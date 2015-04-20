FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark BSE index down 1.95 percent and the broader NSE index lower 1.83 percent, marking their steepest fall in nearly one month as most blue-chips declined on worries that retrospective taxation could lead to foreign portfolio outflows.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.91/92 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.36/37, as fresh fears over the impact of retrospective taxation rattled foreign investors and Indian markets. Broad global dollar strength also added to the fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.79 percent as markets await fresh triggers, even though traders say any further spike in global oil prices may push up yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 2 bps at 7.1 percent and the one-year swap gained 2 bps to 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent, versus Friday’s three-day rate of 6.55/6.60 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.