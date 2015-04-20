SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

STOCKS

India’s benchmark BSE index down 1.95 percent and the broader NSE index lower 1.83 percent, marking their steepest fall in nearly one month as most blue-chips declined on worries that retrospective taxation could lead to foreign portfolio outflows.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.91/92 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.36/37, as fresh fears over the impact of retrospective taxation rattled foreign investors and Indian markets. Broad global dollar strength also added to the fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.79 percent as markets await fresh triggers, even though traders say any further spike in global oil prices may push up yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 2 bps at 7.1 percent and the one-year swap gained 2 bps to 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent, versus Friday’s three-day rate of 6.55/6.60 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)