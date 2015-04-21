SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0354 GMT

STOCKS

India’s benchmark BSE index down 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.45 percent, its lowest since March 30 and heading towards a fifth day of fall, as concerns over retrospective taxation weighed among foreign investors. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 10.9 percent as Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd sells shares worth up to $3.6 billion in Indian drugmaker.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.0625/0650 per dollar, its lowest since Jan. 8 and versus its previous close of 62.91/92, as fears over the impact of retrospective taxation continued to rattle foreign investors. Broad global dollar strength also adds to decline.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.80 percent compared with 7.79 percent as the overall mood among foreign and local investors remained cautious amid taxation worries.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap were unchanged at 7.10 percent and 7.57 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent, versus Monday’s closing rate of 7.85/7.90 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)