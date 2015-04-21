FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0838 GMT
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0838 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark BSE index down 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent lower, their lowest since March 30 and heading towards a fifth day of fall, as Daiichi Sankyo’s sale of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares and concerns over retrospective taxation weighed.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee erased all its early losses and rose to 62.7925/8025 per dollar, versus its previous close of 62.91/92, after falling to 63.1550 earlier, its lowest since Jan. 8, on central bank’s intervention and exporters’ dollar selling, dealers said.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.78 percent compared with 7.79 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.09 percent while the one-year swap was unchanged at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent, versus Monday’s closing rate of 7.85/7.90 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

