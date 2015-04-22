FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call 0405 GMT
April 22, 2015 / 4:11 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call 0405 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index also up 0.22 percent. India shares rise led by value buying in domestic-oriented stocks such as Larsen & Toubro and banks, after five consecutive sessions of decline.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee slightly stronger at 62.8150/8200 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.8500/8600 tracking strength in Asian currencies against the dollar and positive local equities.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.77 percent and moving in a narrow 1-2 basis point band. Fall in global oil prices aids sentiment but strong gains unlikely ahead of Friday’s debt sale, which includes sale of new 8-year bond.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate down 1 basis point each at 7.07 percent and 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.45/7.50 versus Tuesday’s closing rate of 6.70/6.75 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

