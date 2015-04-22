SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0937 GMT

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.73 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.64 percent. India shares shed losses on value buying.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.9350/9450 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.8500/8600 on dollar buying from banks on behalf of corporate clients.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.76 percent, tracking fall in global oil prices. Yields stuck in a narrow band of 1 to 2 basis points ahead of Friday’s debt sale, which includes sale of new 8-year bond.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate down 2 basis points each at 7.06 percent and 7.55 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus Tuesday’s closing rate of 6.70/6.75 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)