SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.77 percent and the broader NSE index closed higher 0.62 percent, snapping a five-session losing streak as blue chips such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose on value buying.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at 62.8175/8275 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.8500/8600 as a recovery in stocks trumped concerns over a below-normal monsoon forecast.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.75 percent, tracking fall in global oil prices. Yields stuck in a narrow band of 1 to 2 basis points ahead of Friday’s debt sale, which includes sale of new 8-year bond.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.08 percent and the one-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate closed at 6.80/6.90 percent versus Tuesday’s closing rate of 6.70/6.75 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)