SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0421 GMT

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gains 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index rises 0.52 percent after clarifications by senior finance ministry officials Wednesday on recent concerns over the government’s taxation policies soothed nerves. Bank stocks were among the leaders on the Nifty list ahead of HDFC Bank’s results.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weakened to 62.9350 to the dollar versus previous close of 62.8175/8275 on global dollar strength following strong U.S. home sales data for March. Exporter dollar sales may kick in later which could limit the downside.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.75 percent amid lack of fresh triggers. Market is expected to move in a tight band in the absence of any big development.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.07 percent and the one-year swap rate steady at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus Wednesday’s closing rate of 6.80/6.90 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)