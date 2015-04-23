FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0835 GMT
April 23, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0835 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.57 percent and the broader NSE index 0.41 percent lower, falling for a sixth session in seven, dragged down by selling in blue-chips as investors chose to be cautious despite clarifications from the finance ministry over the government’s taxation policies.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.19/20 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.8175/8275. The unit had earlier hit 63.2875, its lowest level since Jan. 7 on the back of dollar selling on behalf of the Daiichi Sankyo exit from Sun Pharma while losses in the euro also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.76 percent amid lack of fresh triggers. Market is expected to move in a tight band in the absence of any big development.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.07 percent and the one-year swap rate steady at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Wednesday’s closing rate of 6.80/6.90 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

