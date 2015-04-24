SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0748 GMT

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares were trading lower, headed towards a second consecutive weekly fall as overseas investors continued to cut positions as corporate earnings were not upto expectations, while tax-related worries continued to hamper sentiment. The benchmark BSE index is down 0.36 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.65 percent lower.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee fell against the dollar, erasing early gains, as foreign banks bought the greenback likely for their corporate clients. The rupee was trading at 63.3600 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 63.32/33.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was unchanged at 7.76 percent on rupee weakness and cautious sentiment ahead of bond auction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.07 percent, while the one-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s three-day cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Thursday’s one-day closing rate of 8.50/8.55 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)