SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0415 GMT
April 27, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark share index down 0.05 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.14 percent lower, dragged down by blue-chips on tax and earnings concerns, while caution prevails ahead of the expiry of derivatives later this week.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee slightly weaker at 63.60/61 per dollar compared with its Friday’s close of 63.56/57, tracking mild losses in the domestic sharemarket but gains in most other Asian units preventing sharper losses.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.79 percent, in the absence of fresh triggers. Traders will watch global crude oil prices and the rupee for intra-day direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at its previous close of 7.10 percent, and the one-year rate also flat at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent, above the three-day cash rate of 6.90/6.95 percent at close on Friday.

Compiled by Swati Bhat

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
