SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0830 GMT
April 27, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0830 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark share index down 0.51 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.69 percent lower, dragged down by blue-chips on tax and earnings concerns, while caution prevails ahead of the expiry of derivatives later this week.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee edges down to 63.65/66 per dollar compared with its Friday’s close of 63.56/57, headed for its third day of losses against the U.S. dollar, hurt by weak local shares that triggered concerns of foreign fund outflows and demand for the greenback from importers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.79 percent, in the absence of fresh triggers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 7.11 percent, and the one-year rate also rises 1 bp to 7.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent, above Friday’s three-day cash rate of 6.90/6.95 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)

