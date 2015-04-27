FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark share index ends down 0.95 percent, while the broader NSE index closes 1.1 percent lower, at their lowest in more than three-and-a-half months with the NSE index falling below its 200-day moving average for the first time in nearly 15 months.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ends stronger at 63.48/49 per dollar compared to Friday’s close of 63.56/57, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies but losses in the domestic sharemarket prevents further upside.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 7.78 percent, in the absence of fresh domestic triggers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ends steady at its previous close of 7.10 percent while the one-year rate also closes flat at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate ends at 6.85/6.90 percent, versus Friday’s three-day cash rate of 6.90/6.95 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

