SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0411 GMT

STOCKS

India’s benchmark share index edges up 0.06 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.01 percent. Indian shares inch higher on value buying in blue chip stocks, recovering from a 3-1/2-month low as well as from NSE index slipping below its 200 day moving average for the first time in 15 months.

RUPEE

The rupee bit stronger at 63.4400/4425 per dollar compared with Monday’s close of 63.48/49, tracking dollar weakness ahead of the U.S. Fed meeting that begins today.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.78 percent, as traders await fresh triggers. Auction supply later in the week weighs.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent, versus Monday’s rate of 6.85/6.90 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)