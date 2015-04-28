FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0411 GMT
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 4:27 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0411 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark share index edges up 0.06 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.01 percent. Indian shares inch higher on value buying in blue chip stocks, recovering from a 3-1/2-month low as well as from NSE index slipping below its 200 day moving average for the first time in 15 months.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee bit stronger at 63.4400/4425 per dollar compared with Monday’s close of 63.48/49, tracking dollar weakness ahead of the U.S. Fed meeting that begins today.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.78 percent, as traders await fresh triggers. Auction supply later in the week weighs.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.09 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent, versus Monday’s rate of 6.85/6.90 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.