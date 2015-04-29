FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0430 GMT
April 29, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent, while the broader NSE index was 0.2 percent lower, led by declines in Housing Development Finance Corp ahead of its earnings later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee trading at 63.14/15 per dollar, little changed from Tuesday’s close of 63.1450/1550 as positive sentiment due to gains in Asian peers gets offset by weak domestic shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 7.78 percent, as investors book profits ahead of the outcome of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due after market hours on Wednesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate also 1 basis point higher at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its close of 6.75/6.80 percent on Tuesday.

Compiled by Swati Bhat

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
