SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS

India’s benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent, while the broader NSE index was 0.2 percent lower, led by declines in Housing Development Finance Corp ahead of its earnings later in the day.

RUPEE

The rupee trading at 63.14/15 per dollar, little changed from Tuesday’s close of 63.1450/1550 as positive sentiment due to gains in Asian peers gets offset by weak domestic shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 7.78 percent, as investors book profits ahead of the outcome of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due after market hours on Wednesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate also 1 basis point higher at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its close of 6.75/6.80 percent on Tuesday.