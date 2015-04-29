SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

STOCKS

India’s benchmark BSE index ends down 0.62 percent, while the broader NSE index closes 0.55 percent lower, dragged down by heavyweights such as Housing Development and Finance Corp and Bharti Airtel after their quarterly earnings fell short of expectations.

RUPEE

The rupee ends at 63.2950/3050 per dollar, weaker from Tuesday’s close of 63.1450/1550, tracking weakness in the domestic share market but gains in other Asian peers limit further losses.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 6 basis points higher at 7.82 percent, as investors book profits ahead of the outcome of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due after market hours on Wednesday. Expectation that Thursday could be the last time this paper is issued due to its high outstanding also prompts investors to pare positions in the bond.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 3 basis points at 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate closes 1 basis point higher at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate ends at 7.30/7.40 percent versus its close of 6.75/6.80 percent on Tuesday.