SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0611 GMT

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark BSE index down 0.9 percent, while the broader NSE index lower 0.8 percent ahead of the expiry of April derivative contracts.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee trading weaker at 63.54/55 per dollar, versus Wednesday’s close of 63.2950/3050, tracking weakness in domestic shares and on month-end dollar demand from importers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield higher 1 basis point at 7.83 percent, as investors book profit ahead of the release of bond auction results due later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate is unchanged at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s five-day cash rate at 7.45/7.50 percent versus Wednesday’s close of 7.30/7.40 percent.