SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0832 GMT
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0832 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark BSE index down 0.84 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.77 percent, heading towards a third consecutive weekly fall, led by declines in blue chips ahead of the expiry of April derivative contracts later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee trading weaker at 63.6950/7000 per dollar, versus Wednesday’s close of 63.2950/3050, due to month-end dollar demand from importers and dollar buying from banks likely on behalf of foreign clients.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield higher 3 basis points at 7.85 percent, as traders trim holdings after auction supply hits the market ahead of a long weekend.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate is down 1 basis point at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s five-day cash rate at 8.45/8.50 percent versus Wednesday’s close of 7.30/7.40 percent.

Compiled by Neha Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
