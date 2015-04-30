FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close
April 30, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares fell for the third straight week on Thursday to their lowest level in nearly four months, led by declines in blue chips as the monthly derivative contract expired. The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.79 percent at 27,011.31, while the broader NSE index fell 0.71 percent to 8,181.50.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ends weaker at 63.4200/4300 per dollar, versus Wednesday’s close of 63.2950/3050, due to month-end dollar demand from importers and dollar buying from banks likely on behalf of foreign clients.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 4 basis points at 7.86 percent, as traders trim holdings after auction supply hits the market ahead of a long weekend.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up ends up 5 basis points at 7.18 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s five-day cash rate ends at 7.75/7.80 percent versus Wednesday’s close of 7.30/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
