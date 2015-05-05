FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0905 GMT
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0905 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is down 0.30 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.29 percent, led by declines in domestic-oriented stocks such as financial and consumer staples.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee is range-bound at 63.4250/4300 per dollar, versus Thursday’s close of 63.4200/4300, as broad dollar strength and weak local equities were offset by inflows after a four-day weekend.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent on value buying.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis point at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent versus Thursday’s close of 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Rafal Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.