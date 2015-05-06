FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0530 GMT
#Financials
May 6, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0530 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 1.8 percent, while the broader NSE index is 1.9 percent lower, after earlier falling more than 2 percent to their lowest levels in nearly four months on strong selling on algorithmic platforms, while continued foreign investor sales amid retrospective tax worries also weighed on sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 63.64/65 per dollar versus its close of 63.44/45, tracking losses in domestic shares. Losses in most other Asian currencies also hurts sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 7.90 percent as investors sell old debt to make place for new paper being sold in the upcoming auction. A jump in yields globally also adds to the selling pressure.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.19 percent while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 7.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate climbs to 7.45/7.50 percent from its Tuesday’s close of 6.50/6.55 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)


