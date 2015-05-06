FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares fell nearly 3 percent on Wednesday to their lowest close so far this year, hit by strong selling on algorithmic trading platforms, while continued offloading by foreign investors amid retrospective tax worries also weighed on sentiment. The benchmark BSE index closed down 2.63 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 2.74 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee closed weaker at 63.54/55 per dollar versus its Tuesday’s close of 63.44/45, tracking losses in domestic shares. Losses in most other Asian currencies also hurt sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 7.89 percent as investors sold old debt to make way for new paper being sold in the upcoming auction. A jump in yields globally also added to the selling pressure.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 4 basis points at 7.20 percent while the one-year rate closed 3 basis points higher at 7.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate climbed to 7.50/7.55 percent from its Tuesday’s close of 6.50/6.55 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

