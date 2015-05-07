FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0804 GMT
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0804 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares fall for a third consecutive session as foreign investors continue to sell on concerns over the government’s taxation policies. The benchmark BSE index is down 0.28 percent, while the NSE index falls 0.38 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee falls to 64.16/17 per dollar versus its Wednesday’s close of 63.54/55, weighed down by concerns over the government’s taxation policies that threaten to reduce the allure of Indian assets for foreign institutions, while a global debt selloff also hurt.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 6 basis points at 7.95 percent as a global bond rout lifted government bond yields across Asia.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.23 percent, while the one-year rate is up 1 basis points at 7.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate flat at 7.50/7.55 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.