SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session, to its lowest level in near 6-1/2 months, as foreign investors continue to sell on concerns over the government’s taxation policies. The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.44 percent, while the NSE index fell 0.49 percent.
The rupee closed weaker at 64.23/24 per dollar versus its Wednesday’s close of 63.54/55, weighed down by concerns over the government’s taxation policies that threaten to reduce the allure of Indian assets for foreign institutions, while a global debt selloff also hurt.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 10 basis points at 7.99 percent as a global bond rout lifted government bond yields across Asia.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 6 basis points at 7.26 percent, while the one-year rate was up 3 basis points at 7.63 percent.
India’s one-day cash rate ended at 8.40/8.50 percent versus Wednesday’s close of 7.50/7.55 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)