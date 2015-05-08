SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0542 GMT

STOCKS

Indian shares rose on value-buying after they closed at their lowest in nearly 6-1/2 months in the previous session. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.4 percent, while the NSE index gained 1.34 percent.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee headed for it first gain against the U.S. dollar in six sessions, tracking gains in local shares, as concerns over foreign fund outflows eased amid a recovery in global debt markets. The rupee was at 63.99/64.00 per dollar versus its Thursday’s close of 64.23/24 .

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.94 percent as a global selloff in sovereign debt eased, prompting investors to step up purchases.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 basis points at 7.19 percent, while the one-year rate down 5 basis points at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s three-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent compared with Thursdays’ close of 8.40/8.50 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)