SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0542 GMT
May 8, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0542 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares rose on value-buying after they closed at their lowest in nearly 6-1/2 months in the previous session. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.4 percent, while the NSE index gained 1.34 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee headed for it first gain against the U.S. dollar in six sessions, tracking gains in local shares, as concerns over foreign fund outflows eased amid a recovery in global debt markets. The rupee was at 63.99/64.00 per dollar versus its Thursday’s close of 64.23/24 .

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.94 percent as a global selloff in sovereign debt eased, prompting investors to step up purchases.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 basis points at 7.19 percent, while the one-year rate down 5 basis points at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s three-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent compared with Thursdays’ close of 8.40/8.50 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

