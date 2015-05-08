FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0832 GMT
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0832 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The BSE index rose nearly 2 percent on value buying after it closed at its lowest in 6-1/2 months in the previous session. It was up 1.83 percent, while the NSE index was higher 1.6 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee headed for it first gain against the U.S. dollar in six sessions, tracking gains in local shares, as concerns over foreign fund outflows eased amid a recovery in global debt markets. The rupee was at 63.97/63.98 per dollar versus its Thursday’s close of 64.23/24.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.96 percent as a global selloff in sovereign debt eased, prompting investors to step up purchases.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 basis points at 7.19 percent, while the one-year rate down 6 basis points at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s three-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent compared with Thursdays’ close of 8.40/8.50 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
