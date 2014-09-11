FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0758 GMT
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0758 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKS

----------------------

Indian shares fall, with the broader NSE index down 0.22 percent, tracking other Asian markets on continued Fed worries and after U.S. president vowed to fight Islamic State militants.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.51 percent as a fall in global crude oil prices helps aid sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.77/78 versus the previous close of 60.94/95. Traders cite custodian and corporate dollar sales.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.01 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s cash rate higher at 7.90/7.95 percent against its previous close of 7.30/7.35 percent.

Compiled by Dipika Lalwani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
