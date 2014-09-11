SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0758 GMT

STOCKS

Indian shares fall, with the broader NSE index down 0.22 percent, tracking other Asian markets on continued Fed worries and after U.S. president vowed to fight Islamic State militants.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.51 percent as a fall in global crude oil prices helps aid sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.77/78 versus the previous close of 60.94/95. Traders cite custodian and corporate dollar sales.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.01 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s cash rate higher at 7.90/7.95 percent against its previous close of 7.30/7.35 percent.