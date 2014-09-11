FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.10 percent lower as three state-run companies, including Oil and Natural Gas Corp, slumped after the government said it would pare its holdings in them.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.51 percent after Brent crude fell to a two-year low, easing inflation fears a day before the release of retail inflation data.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended marginally stronger at 60.9250/9350 versus the previous close of 60.94/95, after a largely volatile trading session during which the local unit closely mirrored the domestic share market ahead of key data points due later in the week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.01 percent, while the one-year rate closed flat at 8.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s cash rate ended higher at 7.70/7.75 percent against its previous close of 7.30/7.35 percent.

Compiled by Dipika Lalwani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.