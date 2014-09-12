FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0440 GMT
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2014 / 4:53 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0440 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKS

----------------------

Indian shares flat, with the broader NSE index down 0.05 percent, as caution prevails after overseas investors sold stocks futures on Thursday and ahead of August consumer inflation data due later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.51 percent ahead of IIP, CPI data due after markets hours.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 60.94/95 versus the previous close of 60.9250/9350, tracking weakness in Asian currencies against the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent against Thursday’s close of 7.70/7.75 percent.

Compiled by Dipika Lalwani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.