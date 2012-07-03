India's STC cancels soyoil import tender-sources

NEW DELHI, July 3 (Reuters) - India’s State Trading Corp. Ltd has cancelled an import tender seeking 5,000 tonnes of crude soyoil of Latin American origin for its July shipment, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said there were only two bids for the tender.

The global tender was floated on June 25.

India, the world’s top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Satarupa Bhattacharjya)