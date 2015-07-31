FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India says state-run banks need $28 bln capital over 4 years
July 31, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

India says state-run banks need $28 bln capital over 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - India’s state-run banks will need 1.8 trillion rupees ($28.07 billion) capital beyond their own growth from now until 2018/19 to meet lending requirements and global regulatory rules, a finance ministry statement said on Friday.

Out of this, the government plans to provide 700 billion rupees ($10.92 billion) through budgetary support. Banks would be required to raise the remaining amount from the market, the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sought parliament’s nod to more than double to $3.14 billion budgeted spending to shore-up state banks struggling with bad loans this fiscal year.

$1 = 64.1200 Indian rupees Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

