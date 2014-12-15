India's SpiceJet seeks government support as it battles to keep flying

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indian airline SpiceJet Ltd has asked the government and aviation regulators for concessions that would allow the cash-strapped carrier to keep flying, the minister of state for civil aviation said on Monday.

Problems at SpiceJet, which has racked up losses for five consecutive quarters amid fierce competition and high costs, have deepened in recent weeks and officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have said it must set out a plan for how it will pay dues to various airline authorities.

“They (SpiceJet) have given their problem to us and they have said that in case they have to shut down their operation then the sufferer will be the passenger,” Mahesh Sharma told local television channel ET Now, as executives of India’s second biggest low-cost carrier met officials in New Delhi.

“They have requested certain relaxations and we will discuss it with our officers, we will discuss it with the senior minister and of course the government also about what best can be done,” Sharma said, without elaborating.

DGCA officials did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Shares in the airline, which is controlled by billionaire Kalanithi Maran, closed down 7.8 percent on Monday and have lost about a third of their value since the start of December.

SpiceJet Chief Operating Officer Sanjiv Kapoor said the airline had met with officials to talk about the financial impact of a restriction imposed by the DGCA earlier this month that has prevented the carrier from taking any booking more than 30 days in advance.

The objective of the meeting was to discuss the financial impact of the 30-day limit on the airline, Kapoor said on Twitter.

To save costs, SpiceJet had been cutting the size of its fleet, which is down by a third since September, forcing it to cancel around 70 flights a day for the rest of the year, further reducing its revenue.

The airline said in late November it needed more capital if it was to return to profitability. Aviation consultancy CAPA estimates SpiceJet needs at least $300 to $350 million of investment if it is to be able to recover, up from $250 million in March. (Editing by David Holmes)