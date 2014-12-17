FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SpiceJet says fleet grounded on lack of fuel
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

India's SpiceJet says fleet grounded on lack of fuel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd’s aircraft are currently grounded because oil companies have not refuelled any of its planes, a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Loss-making SpiceJet owes money to creditors including oil companies.

On Tuesday, the civil aviation ministry said airport operators would be asked to give the airline 15 days to make payments, while state oil companies would be ask to give credit for up to 15 days.

The measures, the ministry said, were aimed at avoiding a collapse which it said would be a “major setback” for the civil aviation sector. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.