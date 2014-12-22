FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-founder of India's SpiceJet seeks time to finalise rescue
December 22, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Co-founder of India's SpiceJet seeks time to finalise rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A co-founder of troubled Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd has asked for more time to finalise a rescue plan, a government official with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Ajay Singh, who helped set up the airline in 2005, was expected to submit a plan on Monday. The official said Singh had sought two to three weeks to finalise the plan.

Singh is in talks with U.S.-based private equity investors to raise funds and lead a turnaround of SpiceJet, but talks were taking longer time than expected due to the upcoming Christmas holidays, the government official said.

Singh was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

