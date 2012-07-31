FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to hold Asian roadshows for Neyveli Lignite stake sale
July 31, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

India to hold Asian roadshows for Neyveli Lignite stake sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - India’s coal minister Sriprakash Jaiswal will lead a delegation to Singapore and Hong Kong this week to promote the government’s planned sale of a 5 percent stake in Neyveli Lignite Corp Ltd, a senior coal ministry official said on Tuesday.

“There will be a further disinvestment of 5 percent from Neyveli Lignite,” the official said, but did not specify a timeframe.

Raising revenue from selling stakes in state-run firms, along with cutting subsidies, is seen as key to the country’s efforts to repair its damaged finances.

The federal government owns 93.56 percent of the lignite miner and power producer.

The other delegates accompanying Jaiswal include Coal India Ltd’s chairman and managing director S. Narsing Rao, joint secretary S.K. Srivastava, and adviser to the coal ministry Alok Perti.

At Tuesday’s closing price of 80.05 rupees ($1.44) a share, a 5 percent stake sale would be worth $124 million.

India aims to raise 300 billion rupees from privatisation sales in the 2012/13 fiscal year and hopes to lower the fiscal deficit to 5.1 percent, after it blew out to 5.8 percent last year. ($1=55.48 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
