India plans to raise $1.25 bln by selling stake in state miner- Finmin official
June 18, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

India plans to raise $1.25 bln by selling stake in state miner- Finmin official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 18 (Reuters) - India is looking to raise $1.25 billion by selling a stake in state-run miner NMDC in 2012/13, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday, in a move that appeared aimed at boosting investor sentiment.

The government also plans to raise $622 million through the sale of stakes in state-run capital goods-maker BHEL and $520 million in Hindustan Copper in the current fiscal year, the official said.

The federal government hopes to raise a total of 300 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) through stake sales in state-run firms in 2012/13, according to the federal budget published in March.

Through the proceeds from stake sales, the government is hoping to meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent of gross domestic produce for this fiscal year.

The government raised barely 155 billion rupees through stake sales in the fiscal year 2011/12 due to poor market conditions. That fell far short of the targeted 400 billion rupees and meant India’s fiscal deficit ballooned to 5.9 percent from the targeted 4.6 percent.

$1 = 55.82 Indian rupees Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh

