A man, who was injured in a stampede, is taken to a hospital in Ranchi, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A surging crowd near a Hindu temple killed at least ten people and injured 25 others in Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

The stampede at Deoghar town occurred when pilgrims gathered on a day considered auspicious for the temple’s goddess, local police chief P. Murugan told Reuters.