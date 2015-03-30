FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India regulator proposes to ease rules for start-up IPOs
March 30, 2015

India regulator proposes to ease rules for start-up IPOs

MUMBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - India’s stock market regulator, in a discussion paper aimed at making it easier for start-ups to list at home, has proposed reducing the lock-in period for initial public offerings to six months for all shareholders.

Earlier, the lock-in period varied from one to three years depending on the category of investor.

The recommendations were part of proposals issued on Monday by Securities and Exchange Board of India, which asked for responses by April 20. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Jason Neely)

