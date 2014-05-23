FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Bank of India Q4 net down 8 pct, but ahead of estimates
May 23, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

State Bank of India Q4 net down 8 pct, but ahead of estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 23 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI) , the nation’s top lender, reported its fifth consecutive quarter of declining profit as slower loan growth and a rise in bad loans take a toll on Indian lenders.

SBI, which accounts for about a quarter of India’s loans and deposits, said standalone net profit fell about 8 percent from a year earlier to 30.41 billion rupees ($519.8 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to March 31, but ahead of analysts’ estimate of 28.03 billion rupees.

Net non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets rose to 2.57 percent in March quarter from 2.1 percent in the year-ago quarter, but was lower than 3.24 percent for the December quarter.

Lenders in India are betting that a new government that is set to take over next week will help revive an economy facing its worst slowdown since the 1980s, spurring loan growth and checking a rise in bad loans.

SBI shares were trading 3.5 percent up as of 0732 GMT in a Mumbai market that gained 0.7 percent.

$1 = 58.5050 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Matt Driskill

