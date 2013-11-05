FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says 9 states raise 72 bln rupees via loans
November 5, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says 9 states raise 72 bln rupees via loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - India's central bank said nine
states raised a total of 72 billion rupees via 10-year loans,
below the target of 84.2 billion rupees for 11 states. The
central bank did not accept any bids for Gujarat and Haryana
government state loans.
    
    For detailed results of the auction, see table below:
 
    
 Sr. No.  State          Notified    Amount    Tenor   Cut-off
                         Amount     Accepted   (Year    Yield
                             (in      (in bln   s)    (Percent)
                            bln      rupees)          
                          rupees)                     
    1     Gujarat               10        Nil    -        -
    2     Haryana              4.7        Nil    -        -
    3     Kerala               5.0        5.0   10      9.32
    4     Madhya               5.0        5.0   10      9.30
          Pradesh                                     
    5     Maharashtra           15         15   10      9.36
    6     Meghalaya            1.0        1.0   10      9.35
    7     Punjab               6.0        6.0   10      9.34
    8     Rajasthan            5.0        5.0   10      9.33
    9     Tamil Nadu*           10      12.50   10      9.37
   10     Uttar Pradesh       7.50       7.50   10      9.40
   11     West Bengal                   15.00   10      9.42
                           15.00                      
          Total              84.20      72.00             
 *Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2.5 billion
rupees over the notified amount

    

 (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

