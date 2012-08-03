FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India STC gets lowest bid at $260.25/T from Louis Dreyfus in wheat tender-source
August 3, 2012 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

India STC gets lowest bid at $260.25/T from Louis Dreyfus in wheat tender-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s leading grain trading house Toepfer International has emerged as the highest bidder for Indian government-run State Trading Corp.’s wheat tender, with an offer of $302 per tonne, a government source said on Friday.

Toepfer has offered 35,000 tonnes of wheat.

The state-run trader received the lowest bid of $260.25 per tonne from Louis Dreyfus, which has offered 55,000 tonnes, the source added.

STC received 12 bids in all for the global wheat export tender that it issued last month, offering 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat.

