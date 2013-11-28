FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's STC offers 270,000 T wheat via export tenders
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 28, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

India's STC offers 270,000 T wheat via export tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - India’s State Trading Corp has issued two global tenders to export a total of 270,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Jan. 4 and Feb. 3, company statements showed on Thursday.

The state-run trader is offering 200,000 tonnes at Mundra port, on India’s west coast, and the rest at the southern port of Chennai.

The deadline for submission of bids in both the tenders is Dec. 23.

Earlier, another state-run trader MMTC Ltd offered 100,000 tonnes on the east coast in a similar tender.

These tenders are part of the South Asian nation’s move to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krishna N Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.