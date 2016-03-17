FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-India sets new steel quality standards; auto-grade imports exempt for 6 mths
#Basic Materials
March 17, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

REFILE-India sets new steel quality standards; auto-grade imports exempt for 6 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word ‘imports’ in headline and tense in paragraph 4)

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - India imposed quality standards on steel products sold in the country on Thursday, but delayed bringing auto-grade steel imported by car makers under the ambit of the new order by six months.

Indian car makers import about 1 million tonnes of high-tensile steel annually, mainly from Japan and South Korea, and had sought an extension to avoid disruption in production.

Quality standards for all steel products, except auto-grade steel, will come into effect on March 18. (bit.ly/1RQAq8i)

India was expected to delay the implementation of quality standards on auto-grade steel imports, Reuters reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)

