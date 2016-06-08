FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan may seek WTO help to resolve India steel tariff dispute
June 8, 2016

Japan may seek WTO help to resolve India steel tariff dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Japan said it may ask the World Trade Organization (WTO) to help resolve a dispute related to India’s “safeguard” tariffs on the import of hot-rolled steel.

India has extended its safeguard import taxes on some steel products until March 2018, in a bid to stop cheap overseas purchases from flooding its market and bolster the domestic steel sector.

Japan will make repeated requests to the Indian competent authority to ensure the consistency of their measures with the WTO agreements, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

