FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's top copper smelter to stay shut for now after court change
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 29, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

India's top copper smelter to stay shut for now after court change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 29 (Reuters) - India’s largest copper smelter will remain shut for now as a local environmental court transferred a case over its closure to New Delhi, extending a month-long closure at the facility that meets half of the country’s copper demand.

Sterlite Industries smelter was closed on March 30, putting about 3,000 tonnes per day of copper concentrates onto the market and sending fees to process them to a five-month high in Asia.

Justice M. Chockalingam of the National Green Tribunal said “circumstances did not permit” hearing of the case in the southern bench of the fast-track court as had been scheduled.

Output at the Tuticorin facility, which produces about 30,000 tonnes a month, half of which is exported to China, was halted after local residents complained of emissions that resulted in breathing problems

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.