FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterlite Industries to raise up to 25 bln rupees via bonds-sources
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 8, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Sterlite Industries to raise up to 25 bln rupees via bonds-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Indian metals maker Sterlite
Industries is in talks with bankers to raise as much
as 25 billion rupees ($451.3 million) via bonds, proceeds of
which will go to its unit Sterlite Energy, three sources said on
Friday.	
    The company is planning to raise funds by issuing 5-year
bonds with a put/call at the end of third year and 10-year bonds
with five-year put/call, said the sources.	
    Base size of the issue is likely to be 15 billion rupees
with a green shoe option of up to 10 billion rupees, they said.	
    The issue will have a security cover of 1.25 times by
Sterlite Energy assets, they added.	
    Sterlite Industries did not respond to calls and emails.
 ($1 = 55.4 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.