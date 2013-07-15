FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India court rules Sterlite copper smelter can remain open
July 15, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

India court rules Sterlite copper smelter can remain open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) - India’s top copper smelter can stay open, an environmental court said on Monday, ensuring that over half of the country’s output of the metal stays on stream.

The Sterlite Industries plant, which produces 30,000 tonnes of copper per month, was shut for two months from March 30 after complaints from residents over emissions, forcing India to boost imports of copper.

The plant re-opened on June 16 after an interim court order.

Sterlite, a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc , says the plant’s emissions are not dangerously high.

The court said recommendations from an expert committee should be implemented. These included regular maintenance and better air-quality monitoring.

