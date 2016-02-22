FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex, Nifty rise for fourth day; Maruti Suzuki falls on output worries
#India Top News
February 22, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex, Nifty rise for fourth day; Maruti Suzuki falls on output worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The BSE building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stock markets rose on Monday, posting their fourth consecutive day of gains, as a recovery in the prices of crude oil and other commodities lifted stocks such as Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

Maruti Suzuki however fell 1.6 percent to their lowest level in more than a week after the auto maker suspended production in Haryana, amid protests by the Jat community over a lack of job prospects.

The broader Nifty rose 0.33 percent to 7,234.55, not far from the session’s high of 7,252.40. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.34 percent to close at 23,788.79.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

